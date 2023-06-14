Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,273,993.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

