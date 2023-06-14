Michael D. Farkas Sells 24,514 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,418.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,832,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,298,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blink Charging Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 2,361,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.72. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blink Charging Company Profile

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

