Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 405,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Stock Up 11.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

