MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

MCR stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,286. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

