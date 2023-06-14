Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Shares of MTTWF stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

