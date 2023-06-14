Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.0 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MTTWF stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.
About Metro
