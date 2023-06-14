Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

