Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $271,536.53 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $271,536.53 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002935 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007228 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.