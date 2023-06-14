Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.28 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $249,922.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

