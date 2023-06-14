Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 169.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 13.6 %

MESA stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

