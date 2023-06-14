Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 401,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 259,328 shares.The stock last traded at $83.37 and had previously closed at $82.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

