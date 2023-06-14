Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Meridian by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 56.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Meridian Trading Up 1.8 %

Meridian stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Meridian has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Meridian had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. Analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.