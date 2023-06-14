Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Megaworld Stock Performance
Shares of MGAWY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.42.
About Megaworld
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.