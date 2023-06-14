Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Megaworld Stock Performance

Shares of MGAWY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Megaworld has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

