McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
McPhy Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.
About McPhy Energy
McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
