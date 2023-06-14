McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 5.9% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $1,284,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

