MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Up 8.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.92. 341,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 534,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,020 shares of company stock valued at $346,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,963,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 890.6% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,433,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

