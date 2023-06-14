Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

MIG5 remained flat at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.66. The company has a market capitalization of £63.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.08. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a one year low of GBX 31.60 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

