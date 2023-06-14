MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat accounts for about 13.7% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MasterCraft Boat worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.75.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

