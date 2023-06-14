Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669,815 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Masco were worth $245,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Masco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 644,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 218,407 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,499,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

MAS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,141. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.