Martin Brand Purchases 12,350 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total value of £713,646 ($892,950.45).
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).
- On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, for a total transaction of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).
- On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).
- On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).
- On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($600,895.90).
- On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.35), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,232,611.86).
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The company has a market cap of £43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,288.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,789.80.
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
