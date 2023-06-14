Martin Brand Purchases 12,350 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total value of £713,646 ($892,950.45).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, for a total transaction of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.35), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,232,611.86).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The company has a market cap of £43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,288.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,789.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($125.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.