Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,928 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $105,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 170,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 381,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.