Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

