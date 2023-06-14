Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $271,695.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.46. 1,603,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

