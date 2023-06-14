MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Price Performance

MRMD remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Tuesday. 252,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,297. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

MariMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

