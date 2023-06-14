Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 1,079,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,998,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

