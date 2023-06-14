Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $112.04. 654,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

