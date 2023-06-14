Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,742 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.0% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,641,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,850 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

