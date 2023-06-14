MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Announces Earnings Results

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 23.18%.

MamaMancini’s Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

