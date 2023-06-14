Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 76,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

