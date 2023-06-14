Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,030 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,127,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.