Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 20%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 51,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

