Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, an increase of 1,513.0% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 1,805,416 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $4,387,160.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,840.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,610,832 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,558,101.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc purchased 1,805,416 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,840.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

