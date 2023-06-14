LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $799.93

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €799.93 ($860.14) and traded as high as €823.30 ($885.27). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €820.00 ($881.72), with a volume of 236,130 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €925.00 ($994.62) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €905.00 ($973.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €857.57 and a 200-day moving average of €800.87.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.