Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,382,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,133,436 shares.The stock last traded at $55.51 and had previously closed at $53.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

