Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231,475 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $368.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.