London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.84 and last traded at $109.60. Approximately 2,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

