Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 126,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 328,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $6,924,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.