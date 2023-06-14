Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

