Litecoin Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $73.15 or 0.00291819 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $474.90 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,144,664 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.