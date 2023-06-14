Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,635.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,110,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,050,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00256006 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $442.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.