Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,635.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,110,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,050,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00256006 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $442.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

