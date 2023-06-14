Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.97 and a 200-day moving average of $344.48. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.