Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $707,453.50 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $707,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 403,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,940. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of research firms have issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 233,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

