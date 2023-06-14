Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

