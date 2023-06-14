Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 9.9% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 177,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 194,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$138.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Further Reading

