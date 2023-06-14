Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading 5% Higher

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.16. 999,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,542,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

