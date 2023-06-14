Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.37. 933,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 836,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

