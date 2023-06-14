Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 130,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 32,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LTRN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Lantern Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
