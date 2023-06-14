Lamar Advertising to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

