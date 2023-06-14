L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,631 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 7.87% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 538,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.88. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

