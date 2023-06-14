Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Down 3%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 98,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 831,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.