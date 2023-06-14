Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.53

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and traded as high as $25.80. Komatsu shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 87,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Komatsu Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

About Komatsu

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

